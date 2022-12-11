Macron To Travel To Qatar For World Cup Semis Against Morocco

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Sunday.
France, tournament winners in 2018, will play Morocco for a place in the final after they beat England 2-1 and the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday’s earlier quarter-finals.
“The details of the trip remain to be settled, of course, but he had made this commitment,” she said on Franceinfo radio.
Macron’s office had said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if the team reached that stage.
More Stories
As Mbappe Takes Back Seat, Old Guard Drives France on
Heart And Guts’ Earned France Semi-Final Spot – Deschamps
Kane Will Come Back Stronger After Penalty Miss – England
Man Utd Looking To Signing New Forward – Ten Hag
Morocco, France Fans Clash With Police In Paris After World Cup Win
Southgate Will Not Let Emotions Decide His England Future After World Cup Elimination
Moroccan Ecstasy At World Cup Win Shared By Africa And Arab World
Giroud Header Sends France Past England Into Semi-Finals
Morocco Write World Cup History As They Reach Semi-Finals
India’s Kishan Smashes Quickest ODI Double Hundred In Consolation Win
What Next For Stadium 974, The World Cup’s First ‘Fully-Demountable’ Arena?
Timid End To Van Gaal’s Turbulent Career As Koeman Waits In The Wings