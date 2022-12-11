iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Macron To Travel To Qatar For World Cup Semis Against Morocco

REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
1 min ago 1 min read

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Sunday.

France, tournament winners in 2018, will play Morocco for a place in the final after they beat England 2-1 and the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday’s earlier quarter-finals.

“The details of the trip remain to be settled, of course, but he had made this commitment,” she said on Franceinfo radio.

Macron’s office had said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if the team reached that stage.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

As Mbappe Takes Back Seat, Old Guard Drives France on

2 mins ago
2 min read

Heart And Guts’ Earned France Semi-Final Spot – Deschamps

7 mins ago
2 min read

Kane Will Come Back Stronger After Penalty Miss – England

11 mins ago
1 min read

Man Utd Looking To Signing New Forward – Ten Hag

27 mins ago
1 min read

Morocco, France Fans Clash With Police In Paris After World Cup Win

34 mins ago
2 min read

Southgate Will Not Let Emotions Decide His England Future After World Cup Elimination

36 mins ago
3 min read

Moroccan Ecstasy At World Cup Win Shared By Africa And Arab World

40 mins ago
1 min read

Giroud Header Sends France Past England Into Semi-Finals

14 hours ago
3 min read

Morocco Write World Cup History As They Reach Semi-Finals

18 hours ago
2 min read

India’s Kishan Smashes Quickest ODI Double Hundred In Consolation Win

18 hours ago
3 min read

What Next For Stadium 974, The World Cup’s First ‘Fully-Demountable’ Arena?

18 hours ago
3 min read

Timid End To Van Gaal’s Turbulent Career As Koeman Waits In The Wings

18 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Macron To Travel To Qatar For World Cup Semis Against Morocco

1 min ago
2 min read

As Mbappe Takes Back Seat, Old Guard Drives France on

2 mins ago
2 min read

Heart And Guts’ Earned France Semi-Final Spot – Deschamps

7 mins ago
2 min read

Kane Will Come Back Stronger After Penalty Miss – England

11 mins ago

Share