iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Mabuza:Load shedding is a major issue, but privatizing Eskom is not an option

27 mins ago 1 min read

Load shedding remained a major issue, according to Deputy President David Mabuza, but privatizing Eskom was not an option.

In response to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon, he stated that the president’s National Energy Crisis Committee will focus on five interventions, including reducing the severity and frequency of load shedding.

“An objective of the national energy plan is to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding by implementing measures to stabilise the energy system,” he said.

But Mabuza said privatising Eskom was not the answer: “We managed in the past to run this utility and we can’t fail. I don’t think privatising the power utility is the answer going forward.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother

53 seconds ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Student Killed During ‘Faction Fight’ at School

7 mins ago
1 min read

￼￼￼￼Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede Sentenced to 135 Years for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Fund￼

9 mins ago
1 min read

Siviwe Gwarube Appointed DA Chief Whip

17 mins ago
1 min read

Mbeki Rejects Fraser’s Claims Of ‘collaboration.’

20 mins ago
1 min read

Turkey Cuts Interest Rate Despite 80% Inflation

24 mins ago
1 min read

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams Lobbied Some ANC Councillors

31 mins ago
1 min read

‘Magesh’ Tshabalala To Be Laid To Rest On Friday

36 mins ago
5 min read

Arts Project Aimed At Preserving South African Culture

1 day ago
4 min read

Ten Struggles Domestic Workers Face

2 days ago
1 min read

Godongwana Harassment Claims Set To Be Discussed By ANC Integrity Commission

2 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Cuts Illegal Connections In Cape Town

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

MisuZulu Rejected by Zwelithini’s brother

53 seconds ago
1 min read

Eastern Cape Student Killed During ‘Faction Fight’ at School

7 mins ago
1 min read

￼￼￼￼Bookkeeper Lindelani Gumede Sentenced to 135 Years for Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Fund￼

9 mins ago
1 min read

Siviwe Gwarube Appointed DA Chief Whip

17 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer