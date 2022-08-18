Mabuza:Load shedding is a major issue, but privatizing Eskom is not an option

Load shedding remained a major issue, according to Deputy President David Mabuza, but privatizing Eskom was not an option.
In response to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon, he stated that the president’s National Energy Crisis Committee will focus on five interventions, including reducing the severity and frequency of load shedding.
“An objective of the national energy plan is to reduce the severity and frequency of load shedding by implementing measures to stabilise the energy system,” he said.
But Mabuza said privatising Eskom was not the answer: “We managed in the past to run this utility and we can’t fail. I don’t think privatising the power utility is the answer going forward.”
