Mabuza To Addresses World AIDS Day Commemoration

5 hours ago 1 min read

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council, will deliver a keynote address during the World AIDS Day commemoration event in Soweto.

The 2020 World Aids Day will be commemorated under the theme “We’re in this together – Cheka Impilo”, a clarion call to every South African to make the right health choices and ensure that they know their health status.

The theme is aligned to the global theme for World AIDS Day which is “Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility”.

Deputy President Mabuza will use this opportunity to provide an update on the country’s progress against 90-90-90 targets, and also share preliminary findings on the impact of COVID-19 on HIV and TB services.

Futhermore, the Deputy President will be joined by amongst others, SANAC Deputy Chair Ms Steve Letsike, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize, Gauteng Premier Mr David Makhura, representatives from development partners and leaders of civil society organisations.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only invited guests and members of the media will be allowed into the venue, while members of the public can follow the discussions on national and social media platforms.

