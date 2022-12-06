iAfrica

Mabuza Implicated In R35bn Land Claim Scam

21 mins ago 1 min read

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has filed a criminal complaint against the Deputy President with the NPA’s Investigating Directorate.

It accuses David Mabuza of being involved in a R35bn land claims scam.

OUTA says he’s involved in crimes such as theft, fraud, perjury and intimidation.

More to follow…

