Mabuza Implicated In R35bn Land Claim Scam

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has filed a criminal complaint against the Deputy President with the NPA’s Investigating Directorate.
It accuses David Mabuza of being involved in a R35bn land claims scam.
OUTA says he’s involved in crimes such as theft, fraud, perjury and intimidation.
More to follow…
