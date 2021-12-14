Mabuza, Coronavirus Command Council to Meet

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to chair a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Tuesday.
This as President Cyril Ramaphosa recovers after testing positive for COVID-19.
The NCCC will on Tuesday have to consider whether it is necessary to tighten lockdown restrictions as a fourth wave of COVID infections spreads to different provinces.
Premiers and mayors will also provide their input before the nation is addressed about the outcomes.
Several businesses have pleaded with the government not to impose stricter lockdown restrictions this festive season.
Meanwhile, hospitals have said they are still not seeing the level of COVID-related admissions experienced in previous waves.
This could be attributed to more people being vaccinated this time around.
