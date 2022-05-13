Mabuza Concerned About Medupi, Kusile Power Stations

Deputy President David Mabuza says he is concerned that Eskom has not implemented Scopa recommendations.
The suggestions were made back in 2019 after oversight visits to Kusile and Medupi power stations.
Mabuza has also acknowledged that people appointed at struggling power utility Eskom “failed” the government over several years in ensuring a reliable power supply.
Mabuza was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday.
NCOP delegates also quizzed Mabuza about the fixing of design defects at the Medupi and Kusile power stations.
He implored members not to play the blame game on Eskom’s current challenges.
He says the Eskom task team will now monitor the implementation.
Mabuza also acknowledged that those appointed to Eskom over the years had been a disappointment.
