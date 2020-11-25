Mabuza Calls For Unity In The Fight Against GBV

Deputy President David Mabuza has asked South Africans to join hands in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.
Mabuza officially launched the 16-Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign in Pretoria.
“The renewal of this nation’s soul will lay in our collective commitment to putting an end to gender-based violence and femicide,” Mabuza said.
“The whole nation must rise and mobilize every street, every community, every church, and every family to join the fight against the murder and violation of women and children by men.
“Many lives of women and children have been lost as a result of gender-based violence and femicide in our communities.”
