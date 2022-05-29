Mabuza Calls For Inclusion Of Khoisan

Deputy President David Mabuza says Khoisan communities have lost trust in government.
He was speaking on the final day of the land summit in Boksburg.
Mabuza says government and the communities need to work together on land issues.
He delivered the closing remarks at the Land Reform and Agriculture Summit on Saturday.
Mabuza says that the issues discussed at the summit will not just end there but will be implemented where necessary.
