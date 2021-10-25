Mabuza Asks For One More Chance

ANC Deputy President, David Mabuza, is pleading with voters to give the party one more chance.

But, he concedes it’s tough to entice voters while rolling blackouts go on.

Mabuza was in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on the campaign trail this weekend.

He also says he is concerned over the spate of political killings.

Mabuza says the ANC is committed to resolving candidate disputes, but only after the polls.

Share with your network!