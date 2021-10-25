Mabuza Asks For One More Chance

ANC Deputy President, David Mabuza, is pleading with voters to give the party one more chance.
But, he concedes it’s tough to entice voters while rolling blackouts go on.
Mabuza was in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on the campaign trail this weekend.
He also says he is concerned over the spate of political killings.
Mabuza says the ANC is committed to resolving candidate disputes, but only after the polls.
More Stories
We Are Back With A Bang – COPE
Patricia De Lille Woos Cape Town Voters
NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Joburg Threatens Eskom With Legal Action
NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Sama Wants Boosters For Health Workers
NICD Reports 517 New COVID-19 Cases
Officials Involved In Digital Vibes Saga To Face The Music – Phaahla
Zondo Refutes Fraser’s Claims
I Never Left The Political Sphere – Mlambo-Ngcuka
NICD Reports 520 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Task Team Probing KZN Political Violence Has Arrested Over 200 Suspects – Cele