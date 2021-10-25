iAfrica

Mabuza Asks For One More Chance

Deputy President David Mabuza meets with Traditional leaders. Photo Credit: GCIS

ANC Deputy President, David Mabuza, is pleading with voters to give the party one more chance.

But, he concedes it’s tough to entice voters while rolling blackouts go on.

Mabuza was in Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on the campaign trail this weekend.

He also says he is concerned over the spate of political killings.

Mabuza says the ANC is committed to resolving candidate disputes, but only after the polls.

