Mabuyane Rewards Loyalists

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has rewarded those who supported his re-election as ANC chairperson during the party’s provincial conference in May.
His contender Lubabalo Madikizela resigned last week as Public Works MEC and MPL.
Transport and Safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe and Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye have been axed.
Those two former MEC’s campaigned for the removal of Mabuyane as chairperson at the ANC provincial conference.
Madikizela has been replaced by Ntombovuyo Nkopane as MEC of Public Works & Infrastructure.
In this new cabinet reshuffle, only health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth and Education MEC Fundile Gade managed to keep their positions respectively.
