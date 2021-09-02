Maape Set To Become North West Premier Next Week

Bushy Maape is set to become the North West’s number one citizen next week.
The ANC veteran was sworn in as a member of the Provincial Legislature on Wednesday.
The party’s tipped him to replace former premier Job Mokgoro, who resigned last week.
ANC alliance partners who attended Maape’s swearing-in are calling for the incoming premier and his administration to focus on service delivery.
The legislature will nominate and vote for a premier on Tuesday.
