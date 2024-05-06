M1 Highway Fire Causes City Power Damages of R160 million

Large portions of Johannesburg’s central business district have been left without power following an underground fire on the M1 freeway caused by cable theft last week.

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said the organization needs the security cluster’s assistance to reduce the high rate of vandalism on its infrastructure.

Mashava said that she has written to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola for assistance.

He stated that they had experienced infrastructure damages totaling more than R160 million this year alone.