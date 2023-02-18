Lyon Wrecks India To Drag Australia Back Into Contest

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon dragged Australia back into the contest in the second test against India after claiming four wickets to reduce the hosts to 88 for four on day two of the match in New Delhi on Saturday.

Having bowled Australia out for 263 on Friday, India appeared to have taken the upper hand in the contest but Lyon (4-25) wrecked their top order to put the pressure back on the home side.

For India, who trail Australia by 175 runs, Virat Kohli was batting on 14 at the lunch break, with Ravindra Jadeja on 15 at the other end.

Australia blew two reviews in the opening hour in their desperation to dismiss KL Rahul after India resumed on 21 for no loss.

Lyon eventually trapped Rahul leg-before for 17 to break the 46-run opening stand and, two balls later, had a strong lbw appeal against Cheteshwar Pujara turned down.

Australia opted against using their lone remaining review and could only watch helplessly as replays on the giant screen confirmed Pujara, playing his 100th test, would have been gone had the decision been challenged.

Not that Pujara could make the most of the reprieve as Lyon, in his next over, struck double blow to rattle India.

The off-spinner bowled India captain Rohit Sharma (32) through the gate and trapped Pujara lbw for a duck after Australia finally got a review right.

They lost their final review on Shreyas Iyer but Peter Handscomb took a brilliant catch at forward short leg to cut short the batsman’s stay.

Iyer, who made four, flicked Lyon into Handscomb’s body and the fielder juggled with the ball before completing the catch.

Australia opener David Warner, who was struck in the head while batting on Friday, has been ruled out of the remainder of the match with Matt Renshaw coming in as the concussion substitute.

India are 1-0 ahead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following their comprehensive victory in Nagpur.

Reuters

Share with your network!