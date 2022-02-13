iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Luxury Restaurants in Ghana are also an Option for Locals and Visitors

18 seconds ago 1 min read

Opened in 2020, El Padrino is one of the most recent luxury restaurants in Ghana, which has emerged in Accra as a haven for luxury enthusiasts, foodies, cigar aficionados, and celebrities from West Africa. Ghanaian celebs like Juliet Ibrahim (a Ghanaian actress, film producer and singer), Nana Aba Anamoah (News anchor, broadcaster, media personality), Yvonne Nelson (a Ghanaian actress), and Kwesi Arthur (a Ghanaian rapper) are regulars. Africa’s most awarded hip hop star, Sarkodie celebrated his birthday at El Padrino with an intimate dinner for family and friends. The restaurant offers a decor that oozes luxury with its classic design in rich woods and leathers in deep browns and cream. The comfortable sofas and chairs are reminiscent of a salon of a distinguished home and afford guests maximum relaxation as they enjoy their food and drinks.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Tented Love: How Senegal Created a Spectacular New African Architecture

31 mins ago
1 min read

How Inglewood Became the Center of African Cooking in LA

35 mins ago
1 min read

Light My Wire 

41 mins ago
1 min read

5 Nigerian Knitwear Brands You Need to Know About

43 mins ago
1 min read

Proudly Ndebele: South Africa’s Zana Masombuka Showcases Her Heritage Through Modern Expressions of Art

55 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Showing at the Winter Olympics

2 days ago
1 min read

New Discoveries Reveal How Ancient Egyptians Lived

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa is Transitioning Out of the Pandemic Phase of the COVID-19 Outbreak

2 days ago
1 min read

West Africa Is Home to New Coffee Flavour 

2 days ago
1 min read

Electric Public Transport Initiative Grows beyond Kenya 

2 days ago
1 min read

A Hero’s Welcome for the Lions of Teranga

2 days ago
1 min read

Museveni Critic Forced to Flee

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Luxury Restaurants in Ghana are also an Option for Locals and Visitors

18 seconds ago
1 min read

Tented Love: How Senegal Created a Spectacular New African Architecture

31 mins ago
1 min read

How Inglewood Became the Center of African Cooking in LA

35 mins ago
1 min read

Light My Wire 

41 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer