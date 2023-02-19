Luxury Lifestyle Brand Radisson Collection to Open in Abuja    

The group said the Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Centre, Abuja Nigeria, marks its 9th hotel and 3rd Radisson Collection in the country, placing it firmly on track to achieve 15 hotels in Nigeria by 2025. The hotel group also revealed that the wide-ranging dining outlets of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja Nigeria, will consist of a lobby lounge and coffee bar, as well as a business class lounge providing the ideal menu and venue for a quick meal or business meeting.
The group said the Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Centre, Abuja Nigeria, marks its 9th hotel and 3rd Radisson Collection in the country, placing it firmly on track to achieve 15 hotels in Nigeria by 2025. The hotel group also revealed that the wide-ranging dining outlets of Radisson Collection Hotel & Conference Center, Abuja Nigeria, will consist of a lobby lounge and coffee bar, as well as a business class lounge providing the ideal menu and venue for a quick meal or business meeting.
More Stories
Sculptor Ebitenyefa Baralaye’s Ceramic Vessels Pay Homage to His Ancestry
AKA Will Take his Place as One of South Africa’s Greats
Vans X Mami Wata Collab
Africa’s Streaming War Hinges on Local Content
Travelling Bus Fights Digital Illiteracy in Liberia
Black-Owned Jenesis House Offering Luxury Retreats In Marrakech
Madagascar’s Best Beach Destination
Lomé Goes All Out With Eco-fashion On Show
Angele Etoundi Essamba’s Photo Series “Noire Vermeer” Takes a Fresh Look at the Dutch Painter Jan Vermeer
How to Position Africa’s Stock Markets
Kinshasa Righting Previous Chinese Mining Deals
Trends Shaping Africa’s Informal Retail Sector