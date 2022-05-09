iAfrica

Luxury Fashion House, Gucci, Collaborates with Cinthia Sifa Mulanga for Its Latest Campaign

While most artists struggled during the pandemic due to a lack of exhibitions and industry activity, the Internet and the prevailing mood of the times proved to be the perfect launching pad for Cinthia Sifa Mulanga. Depicting strong women trapped indoors, her paintings resonated with collectors, and her star began to rise. As an indication of the extent of her climb, she has recently been commissioned by Gucci to create the artwork associated with its latest campaign. Mulanga was tasked with featuring the iconic Gucci Diana tote bag, in a new piece, commissioned by the Italian fashion house. First introduced in 1991, the bag was popularised by and later named after Diana, Princess of Wales.

SOURCE: LATITUDES

