Luxury Chain Will Open First Lodge in Maasai Mara

The scenic hotel two and half hour’s drive away from leading business travel destination, Nairobi, is set to welcome guests from April 1. According to the hotel group, JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge will mark the brand’s very first luxury safari lodge and will sit within the Masai Mara National Reserve in south-western Kenya, one of Africa’s most renowned wildlife conservation and wilderness regions. Overlooking the famed banks of the River Talek on the edge of the reserve, Masai Mara Lodge will offer guests a harmonious backdrop from which to discover its stunning vistas, abundant wildlife, and endless plains, balancing the thrill of a game drive with opportunities to switch off and relax.

IOL

Share with your network!