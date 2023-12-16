Luton’s Lockyer Suffers Cardiac Arrest Before Match Abandoned; City Drop Points

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and visitors Luton Town was abandoned in the 65th minute after Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch on Saturday.

The score was 1-1 when the 29-year-old fell to the ground with no other player near him, and players and Luton manager Rob Edwards reacted immediately to get medical attention.

Lockyer was carried off on a stretcher to applause from the crowd after the players had left the field, and the stadium announcer later informed the crowd that the match had been abandoned.

“All our thoughts are with Tom Lockyer at this time,” Luton posted on X.

Luton said Lockyer was responsive and that they awaited more news on his condition.

“We don’t know the full extent of what happened and what the next steps are at this stage, but we thank Bournemouth and the medical staff on both sides for their immediate response,” they said on on X.

Luton added that: “Players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances”.

The two teams came out to thank supporters and Luton’s players were applauded by the home fans, with the visiting side’s manager boss Rob Edwards visibly emotional as he walked around the pitch.

Centre back Lockyer also collapsed during Luton’s promotion playoff final win against Coventry City at Wembley on May 27.

He spent five days in hospital and had an operation to fix an atrial fibrilation, before returning for pre-season training at Luton after receiving the all-clear.

Luton had taken the lead in the third minute when Elijah Adebayo headed in from a corner kick, before Bournemouth equalised in the 58th minute through Dominic Solanke, shortly before Lockyer’s collapse.

