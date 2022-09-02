Luanda’s Political Scene Remains Unchanged

Angolan President João Lourenço has secured another five-year term after winning the most competitive election in the country’s democratic history, according to results issued Monday by the electoral commission. The incumbent Lourenco and his Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) were declared winner of Wednesday’s presidential and parliamentary election with 51.17% of the votes. The win extends the MPLA’s 47-year winning streak and comes amid rising disenchantment with the party and state of affairs in the southern African country. Only about 6.4 million of the 14 million Angolans who registered to vote did so, according to the electoral commission. The main opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), led by Adalberto Costa Junior, took 43.95% of the votes.

SOURCE: CNN

