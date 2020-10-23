Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

Angolan prosecutors have seized assets belonging to two of former president José Eduardo dos Santos’s closest aides, the latest step in a crackdown on corruption in the southern African country. Assets including a brewery and a vehicle assembly plant held by Gen Manuel Helder Vieira Dias, known as Kopelipa, and Leopoldino do Nascimento, known as Dino, were taken, Angola’s prosecutor’s office said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. Other assets that were seized included shares in a sugar factory and supermarket chain, a cement factory and buildings and residences. The Wall Street Journal in October cited Angolan President Joao Lourenco as saying the previous regime and its associates siphoned off $23.79bn from the state, mostly through fraudulent contracts with government-owned companies.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
