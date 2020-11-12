iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Luanda Nips Demos in the Bud

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Angolan police fired live ammunition and used tear gas against youths protesting against poverty Wednesday in Luanda. Protests against the government, usually met with violence, have been going on for several weeks in Luanda, motivated by high unemployment, the cost of living, and state corruption. Protesters, supported by UNITA, the main opposition party, also called for local elections, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic to be held. Demonstrations were rare when current President Joao Lourenco succeeded Jose Eduardo dos Santos in 2017, raising hopes for change after decades of corruption and nepotism. But disenchantment has swelled in recent months with the government, which is seen as unable to deliver on its promises to rid itself of corruption and revive the economy.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egypt’s First Formal Network of Angel Investors

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Eating Choices Gives Rise to More Illnesses

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Role of Social Media when Africans are Fed Up

13 hours ago
1 min read

Here’s Why this Nigerian Novel Forms a Staple in your Book Collection

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Chilling Effect on Media Investigations in Mozambique

13 hours ago
1 min read

Saving Nairobi’s Ecological Landmark

13 hours ago
1 min read

Uniting for the Sake of Ivory Coast

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Small Businesses Have Been Hit Hard

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Remembers Ghana’s Rawlings

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Form of Activism to Highlight the Struggles of Malian Women and Girls

2 days ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Businessman Looks to Invest in Zimbabwe’s Platinum Mines

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Education Level Main Factor Of Who Had Pay Cuts – QLFS

1 hour ago
1 min read

Magashule Supporters Expected Out In Full Force

2 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Notes Progress Of Unemployment Measures

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 2 338 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago