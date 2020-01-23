Luanda Leaks Takes a Dark Twist

A Portuguese banker targeted in an investigation of Angolan former first daughter Isabel dos Santos has been found dead in his Lisbon home after apparently committing suicide, police said on Thursday. Da Cunha was cited in the “Luanda Leaks” documents that revealed allegations dos Santos had siphoned millions from Angolan state companies into offshore assets during her father’s long rule. The Portuguese banker worked for Eurobic bank in which Isabel dos Santos is the main shareholder. According to Portuguese media reports, da Cunha was the head of private banking at Eurobic and the account manager of Isabel dos Santos.

SOURCE: NEWS 24