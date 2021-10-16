LSWV Demands Release Of Its Members

The Liberation Struggle War Veterans are demanding that their members who held government ministers hostage during a meeting at a Pretoria hotel be released from police custody.

The group is calling for more than 50 alleged military veterans to be released.

They were arrested on Thursday night taking hostage minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele hostage at the Saint George’s hotel.

This after talks on the payment of reparations broke down.

The Liberation Struggle War Veterans did not mince their words on the arrest of their members who they say were subjected to harassment by the security forces for demanding an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“It becomes a norm now when people ask for accountability from people who are responsible in government, the response of the government would be to unleashe security forces and then start throwing those names like hostage, insurrection and all those words. We are not threatened by that, and we want those who are responsible to account”said the task team’s Mduduzi Chiyi.

Chiyi downplayed the standoff that took place in the hotel conference room – reiterating the government officials stance that they were not in danger.

“Our members must be released immediately. If you know what is a hostage, no one was hurt the minister was singing with our members in that room. What is it that they are arrested for?”.

The formation – which includes members of various former armed groups have confirmed that 56 of their members have been detained at various police station across Tshwane.

