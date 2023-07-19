The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa (LPGSA) will, on 04 July 2023 launch the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) safety and promotions campaign in partnership with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The campaign, which will run till 31 May 2024, aims to educate, and create awareness of LPG safety, and ultimately eliminate fears associated with using it. It also seeks to increase the usage of LPG for cooking, space, and water heating purposes.

South Africa has very low per capita LPG consumption relative to its income level, indicating very high market growth potential. Issues related to LPG safety, both real and perceived, inhibit the uptake of LPG by consumers, slowing potential market growth, and contributing to a lack of confidence in return on investment for both investors and companies.

Despite the environmental, economic and health benefits that LPG offers, many households are reluctant to make the switch because of concerns about the safety of handling and using the fuel. Like all other forms of energy, LPG is potentially hazardous if mishandled or misused. However, innovative technologies and other potential solutions are emerging that both directly and indirectly alleviate safety concerns.

LPG makes up around 0.5% of energy use in South Africa. Therefore, the campaign endeavors to increase its use by converting 1,5 million new LPG users in the short to medium term, and support efforts by the government to transition to cleaner energy.

The LPGSA campaign will be implemented through various social media platforms, allowing investors, business owners and South Africans, in general, to comment, and pose questions regarding the use of LPG. A series of exhibitions and demonstrations on how to safely use LPG will also be undertaken in all provinces.