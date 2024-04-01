Lose Yourself in the Medinas of Marrakesh 

The fabled Red City of Marrakesh is a sensory overload of sights, sounds and smells. Its ancient medina is a maze of narrow streets with the Djemaa El Fna – arguably Africa’s most famous square – at its heart, and its nightly circus of storytellers, snake charmers and musicians. In Fez, Morocco’s oldest imperial city, time appears to have stopped. Dating back to the 8th century, Fez El Bali – the world’s largest living medieval medina – is a jumble of souqs, workshops and mosques, with a tangle of more than 9000 narrow alleyways to explore. Tucked into the green folds of the Rif Mountains, charming Chefchaouen is famed for its blue-hued medina. Soak up its relaxed pace of life by wandering its cobbled streets and sipping a mint tea in an open square, then hike the trails of Talassemtane National Park with its luminous waterfalls and forests of fir trees.

LONELY PLANET