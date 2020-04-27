Apr 27, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Lorry Drivers Complain of Long Tailbacks at the Kenyan-Ugandan Border

Apr 27, 2020 1 min read

Share with your network!

Over the weekend, the queue on the Kenyan side was up to 30km (19 miles) long, according to local station Citizen TV. The East African neighbours are each other’s biggest trading partners. The border towns of Malaba and Busia, where the congestion has been centred, are crucial routes for the transport of goods. Kenya’s government announced that all long-distance lorry drivers will be tested before crossing the border after Uganda confirmed that eight Kenyan drivers had tested positive for the virus. As well as mandatory testing, they also proposed relay driving, where drivers hand over vehicles to their Ugandan counterparts at the border. Last week, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni said the authorities in both countries were discussing ways to reduce cross-border coronavirus cases.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Devastating Weekend for Virunga National Park

Apr 27, 2020
1 min read

Receiving Money from the African Diaspora Declines

Apr 27, 2020
1 min read

Rwanda Airline Resumes Lucrative Route with Limitations

Apr 27, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

A Devastating Weekend for Virunga National Park

Apr 27, 2020
1 min read

Lorry Drivers Complain of Long Tailbacks at the Kenyan-Ugandan Border

Apr 27, 2020
1 min read

Receiving Money from the African Diaspora Declines

Apr 27, 2020
1 min read

Rwanda Airline Resumes Lucrative Route with Limitations

Apr 27, 2020