L’Oréal Paris Unveils Thuso  Mbedu As The Brand’s Ambassador

The globally recognized Cannes Film Festival, held annually in the stunning city of Cannes on the French Riviera, stands as a beacon of artistic excellence. As the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, L’Oréal Paris, a beauty brand committed to women’s empowerment and beauty innovation, is thrilled to announce the talented South African actress Thuso Mbedu as the new brand ambassador and spokesperson for Sub Saharan Africa. Her presence as guest of honour for L’Oréal Paris was felt on the red carpet and through her stunning beauty and fashion portraits.

THE NEW FACE OF L’ORÉAL PARIS SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

As L’Oréal Paris’ brand ambassador and spokesperson for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mbedu will bring her unique perspective to local advertising campaigns, product launches, and public appearances. Her passion for beauty and ability to connect with audiences will play a pivotal role in enhancing the brand’s relationship with their valued customers.

MEET THE RISING STAR, THUSO MBEDU

Born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Thuso Mbedu is a renowned actress whose impactful performances have left a mark on both domestic and international platforms. Her role of Winnie in “Is’thunzi” in 2016 catapulted her into the spotlight, earning her two International Emmy Award nominations.

“Growing up, one never saw oneself as beautiful – I could never have imagined that one day I would have the honor of being L’Oréal Paris’ first Sub-Saharan African spokesperson. A brand that stands for women empowerment, with a strong sense of diversity, sisterhood, and feminism. So far, I’ve enjoyed learning about the innovative technology behind L’Oréal’s product range and the ground-breaking strides made in understanding African skin. Their products are amazing, and I’m thrilled to be representing my African community within this incredible global brand.”

Mbedu’s international acclaim grew when she starred as Cora Randall in the Amazon Prime Video series, “The Underground Railroad,” an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel. Her recent role in Sony’s “The Woman King” alongside Viola Davis has cemented her place in global cinema. Her portrayal of ‘Nawi,’ a dedicated recruit in an all-female military unit, earned her spots on Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch for 2022 list and The New York Times 10 Best Actors of 2022.

MORE THAN AN ACTRESS

Mbedu’s passion extends beyond the cinematic universe into philanthropy. In addition to her successful acting career, Thuso Mbedu is actively involved in charitable initiatives that raise awareness of multiple causes, especially issues that tackle education and the well-being of children and youth. Mbedu showcased her dedication to empowering young girls and providing them with the educational resources they need to thrive when she joined the global non-profit organization Save The Children in 2021 as part of the Board of Advisors. Through its advisory capacity, Thuso, alongside the other Board of Advisors, provided non-binding strategic funding and development advice and is a sounding panel to discuss challenges and identify

opportunities. Her role has currently evolved and is now titled Partnerships and Engagement Advisors.

Recently she visited Diepkloof to see the work of Choma Mag and the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) and their massive, tangible impact on the community.

Her unwavering commitment to using her platform for good resonates deeply with the brand values and vision of L’Oréal Paris. Together, they aim to inspire and uplift individuals of all backgrounds to embrace their beauty, celebrate diversity, and foster self-confidence.

A NEW CHAPTER IN AFRICA

This partnership between L’Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan Africa and Thuso Mbedu is set to revolutionize beauty standards and inspire a wave of self-worth and confidence across the continent. “We are excited to welcome Thuso Mbedu into our L’Oréal Paris family. Her exceptional talent, timeless beauty, and commitment to empowering others align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey together to inspire individuals to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate their inner beauty.” – says Burkhard Pieroth President Sub Saharan Africa at L’Oréal.

Share with your network!