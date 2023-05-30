iAfrica

L’Oréal Paris Unveils Thuso  Mbedu As The Brand’s Ambassador

13 hours ago 3 min read

The globally recognized Cannes Film Festival, held  annually in the stunning city of Cannes on the French Riviera, stands as a beacon of artistic  excellence. As the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, L’Oréal Paris, a beauty brand  committed to women’s empowerment and beauty innovation, is thrilled to announce the talented  South African actress Thuso Mbedu as the new brand ambassador and spokesperson for Sub Saharan Africa. Her presence as guest of honour for L’Oréal Paris was felt on the red carpet and  through her stunning beauty and fashion portraits. 

THE NEW FACE OF L’ORÉAL PARIS SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA 

As L’Oréal Paris’ brand ambassador and spokesperson for Sub-Saharan Africa, Mbedu will bring  her unique perspective to local advertising campaigns, product launches, and public  appearances. Her passion for beauty and ability to connect with audiences will play a pivotal role  in enhancing the brand’s relationship with their valued customers. 

MEET THE RISING STAR, THUSO MBEDU 

Born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Thuso Mbedu is a renowned actress whose impactful  performances have left a mark on both domestic and international platforms. Her role of Winnie  in “Is’thunzi” in 2016 catapulted her into the spotlight, earning her two International Emmy Award  nominations. 

“Growing up, one never saw oneself as beautiful – I could never have imagined that one day I  would have the honor of being L’Oréal Paris’ first Sub-Saharan African spokesperson. A brand  that stands for women empowerment, with a strong sense of diversity, sisterhood, and  feminism. So far, I’ve enjoyed learning about the innovative technology behind L’Oréal’s product  range and the ground-breaking strides made in understanding African skin. Their products are  amazing, and I’m thrilled to be representing my African community within this incredible  global brand.” 

Mbedu’s international acclaim grew when she starred as Cora Randall in the Amazon Prime  Video series, “The Underground Railroad,” an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel. Her recent role in Sony’s “The Woman King” alongside Viola Davis has cemented  her place in global cinema. Her portrayal of ‘Nawi,’ a dedicated recruit in an all-female military  unit, earned her spots on Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch for 2022 list and The New York Times 10  Best Actors of 2022. 

MORE THAN AN ACTRESS 

Mbedu’s passion extends beyond the cinematic universe into philanthropy. In addition to her  successful acting career, Thuso Mbedu is actively involved in charitable initiatives that raise  awareness of multiple causes, especially issues that tackle education and the well-being of  children and youth. Mbedu showcased her dedication to empowering young girls and providing  them with the educational resources they need to thrive when she joined the global non-profit  organization Save The Children in 2021 as part of the Board of Advisors. Through its advisory  capacity, Thuso, alongside the other Board of Advisors, provided non-binding strategic funding  and development advice and is a sounding panel to discuss challenges and identify 

opportunities. Her role has currently evolved and is now titled Partnerships and Engagement  Advisors.  

Recently she visited Diepkloof to see the work of Choma Mag and the Charlize Theron Africa  Outreach Project (CTAOP) and their massive, tangible impact on the community.  

Her unwavering commitment to using her platform for good resonates deeply with the brand  values and vision of L’Oréal Paris. Together, they aim to inspire and uplift individuals of all  backgrounds to embrace their beauty, celebrate diversity, and foster self-confidence. 

A NEW CHAPTER IN AFRICA 

This partnership between L’Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan Africa and Thuso Mbedu is set to  revolutionize beauty standards and inspire a wave of self-worth and confidence across the  continent. “We are excited to welcome Thuso Mbedu into our L’Oréal Paris family. Her exceptional talent,  timeless beauty, and commitment to empowering others align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to embarking on this exciting journey together to inspire individuals to embrace  their uniqueness and celebrate their inner beauty.” – says Burkhard Pieroth President Sub Saharan Africa at L’Oréal.

