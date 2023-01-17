iAfrica

Looming Court Battle Over Power Cuts

5 hours ago 1 min read

Government has until next Monday to explain what is being done to address the continuous power cuts.

Political parties and NGOs plan to take government, Eskom, and Nersa to court for not addressing the crisis.

A letter of demand was sent to the President and Public Enterprises Minister.

Several high-profile meetings have been taking place over the past few days to address the crisis.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa is part of the legal bid.

Last year, the country was plunged into 200 days of power cuts, the most since rolling blackouts started back in 2007 and the trend is expected to continue in 2023.

