Looking at the Lookers: The Power of African Art at the Barnes Foundation 

To celebrate the museum’s centenary, the Barnes Foundation commissioned artist Isaac Julien to create a film installation, a great portion of which involves looking at people looking at the museum’s African art collection. Through the use of multiple screens, the artist creates an immersive experience that emphasizes the power of the collection and provides insight into the collector, Albert Barnes, and a prominent intellectual and author, Alain Locke, who was also known as the Dean of the Harlem Renaissance. “Once Again” was shot in various museum spaces, including the Barnes, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford, England, an archeological museum containing tens of thousands of pieces of African art and artifacts, some of which were acquired through British colonization.
SOURCE: WHYY
More Stories
African Jewelry Designers Bask in London V&A Limelight
It Takes a Village
With Stunning Black and White Images, Photographer Mario Marcilau Uses the ‘Language’ of His Craft to Question Society
Damilare Kuku on How Real Life Inspired Her Hit Novel ‘Nearly All the Men in Lagos Are Mad’
Cameroon Farmers are Trying to Diversify Outlets for the Mushrooms they Grow on Agricultural Waste
Accelerating Auto-financing across Francophone Africa
The Largest Pharmacy Network on the Continent
A Holistic Approach to Green Wall Development
Nigeria’s Demand for Organs Fuels Black Market
Machine Learning Tool Looks at How Africa’s Armed Conflict could Play Out between Now and 2050
All Eyes on Whether Compaore Will Leave after Brief Burkina Faso Visit
New Regulations have Compounded the Usual Difficulties for Africans Organizing the Trip to Mecca