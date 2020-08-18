Long Queues For Cigarettes And Alcohol Now That Bans Have Been Lifted

There are long queues in front of liquor stores and in front of cigarette counters now that the sale ban on alcohol and cigarettes has been lifted.
South Africa moved to lockdown level 2 as from midnight on Monday.
The sale of cigarettes has been banned since the beginning of the national lockdown almost 5 months ago.
The liquor sales ban was lifted in June and reinstated again quickly a few weeks later when coronavirus cases increased.
Many South Africans are relieved with the easing of the lockdown regulations and ready to support the economy.
