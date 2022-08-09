Long Overdue For A Female Premier In Province – KZN ANC

KwaZulu-Natal Premier nominee Nomusa Dube-Ncube says she’s ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube has been announced as premier candidate.

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal said that it had been long overdue for the province to have a female premier.

Dube-Ncube takes over from Sihle Zikalala, who left the post after losing power as ANC provincial chairperson.

And although the party officials claim they did not want him to leave office yet, he did.

During a media briefing on Monday, deputy provincial chairperson, Nomagugu Simelane, said that it was about time for a woman to lead.

