Long Fight Against Racism Ahead – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa used part of his Heritage Day address to tackle racism in South Africa.
Ramaphosa says the controversial Clicks advert shows that South Africa still has a long way to go to address many of the complicated issues of our history.
The president has urged businesses and the media to be considerate of the country’s past.
“An offensive hair advertisement that was recently published shows that we still have a long way to go,” Ramaphosa said.
“The apartheid government denigrated our cultures and tried to make us ashamed of our cultures, our traditions, our languages and our very appearances.”
“It is disheartening to see that in democratic South Africa, there are still crude stereotypes of black women put on public display.”
“The social cohesion we seek in this country means we must be mindful of the legacy of our past, whether we are businesses selling products, whether we are producers of content for television, or otherwise. Building a united nation means we must be aware of and check our own acts of racism and prejudice continuously.
“We come from a history of prejudice and exclusion, and since democracy, we have worked to transform the heritage landscape of our country.”
More Stories
Ramaphosa Backs Campaign To Remove Statues
Patel Calls On G20 To Promote African Industrialisation
SA COVID-19 Numbers Sits At 667 049
Rural Communities Have Felt The Brunt Of South Africa’s International Travel Ban
Accused No 1 Intimidating Co-accused In Julies Case
Jacob Zuma Foundation Hits Back At Zondo
Hawks Make Breakthrough In Kinnear Case – Reports
88 New Deaths, 1906 More COVID-19 Infections for SA
Breaking The Plastic Wave: South Africa’s Strategy To Solving Plastic Pollution
Tourism Sector Pledges To Support South Africa’s Economic Recovery
Unilever To Increase Investment In SMMEs
Queer Activists Occupying Camps Bay Mansion Given Deadline