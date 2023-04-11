London Places Abuja on the Red List of Nations Not to be Targeted for Recruitment

The United Kingdom government has announced its decision to halt the recruitment of health workers from Nigeria. The move comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) identified Nigeria as one of 55 countries with significant health workforce challenges, in a report released a month ago. Consequently, the UK government has advised health and social care employers not to actively seek workers from these countries except where there is a government-to-government agreement. This directive is highlighted in a statement on the UK government’s website titled ‘Code of Practice for the international recruitment of Health and social care personnel in England.’ The country noted that the increasing scale of health and social care worker migration from low and lower-middle-income countries threatens the achievement of their nation’s health and social care goals. Currently, there are 11,055 Nigerian-trained doctors in the UK, according to the UK General Medical Council’s data.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
