London Mayor Khan Wants The City To Host The Olympics Again

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

3 mins ago 1 min read

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Friday that his office was working on getting the Olympics back to the city and making them the “greenest Games ever”.

London last hosted the Summer Olympics in 2012 and the earliest bid would be for 2036 – since the next three Games have already been allocated to Paris (2024), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032).

“The great thing about London is you don’t expend carbon on building new stadiums, new places to do cycling, new places to do swimming because we’ve got all the kit,” Khan told Sky News.

“There’s no pressure from the IOC, the key thing is to make sure we’ve got all the building blocks in place.”

Khan said that the plans remain at an early stage and would require the support of the Government and the British Olympic Association.

London also hosted the summer edition of the Games in 1908 and 1948.

Reuters

