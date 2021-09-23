Loeries Creative Week Line-Up In Cape Town 20th – 23rd October 2021

Cape Town plays host to the 2021 edition of Loeries Creative Week as the region’s creative minds come together to recognise the best work from across Africa and the Middle East. Join us at the southernmost tip of Africa for a week of celebration, comedy, remembrance, innovative insights and networking with industry colleagues.



Safety will be of utmost importance with a full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required to access Loeries Creative Week.

Tickets are limited and on sale at loeries.com!

Loeries Creative Hour Live

Loeries Creative Hour Live are Masterclasses aimed at the Student and Young Creative communities. Three exciting morning sessions will bring attendees the best thinking in creative excellence from across Africa and the Middle East. Sessions will be held at the Red&Yellow Creative School of Business School from Wednesday to Friday. Limited spots available. Topics to be announced.

Loerie Awards Cinematic Experience: Part 1 and Part 2

This year, the Loerie awards will be an incredible digitally-mastered cinematic experience like no Loeries before! Immerse yourself in Africa and the Middle East’s best creative work in Ster-Kinekor theatres at Cavendish, Tygervalley, Rosebank (JHB), Sandton and Gateway. Unleash your creativity by dressing as your favourite movie character!

Awards Part 1 will be on Wednesday 20 October from 13h30

Category winners to be announce on Wednesday include:

Out of Home | Crafts, Print Communication | Crafts, Young Creatives, Shared Value, Service Design, Design | Crafts, Digital Communication | Crafts, Marketing Leadership & Innovation, Film

Awards Part 2 will be on Thursday 21 October from 13h30

Category winners to be announce on Thursday include:

Film Crafts, Student, Effective Creativity, Media Innovation, PR and Media Communication, Live Communication, Radio & Audio (+SA Non-English Radio), Radio Crafts, Integrated Campaign, Hall of Fame, Regional Agency, Agency of the Year, Brand of the Year



The choice is up to you whether you purchase a single ticket or the entire theatre for your group! All tickets come with popcorn, a cooldrink and chocolate for the perfect cinema experience.

Ster Kinekor Tickets must be purchased Friday 8th October. Click here

If you want to book an entire cinema email nerisham@sterkinekor.com

Loeries Out Loud! Comedy Night

The Loeries Grand Prix Beach (aka The Grand Africa Beach and Café) will host the first-ever Loeries Out Loud! Comedy Night as renowned comedian Kevin Fraser takes the stage on Thursday, 21 October. Tickets are R750 (incl. VAT) per person for the show and dinner (Complimentary for Loeries 2021 Judges). Tickets limited to a maximum of 10 per agency. Doors open at 17:00 with dinner from 18:00. Cash bar available. Dress with Cape Town as your inspiration!

The Loerie Awards Ceremony

Winners unite! The red carpet will be rolled-out for the best creative minds in the industry as they receive their Gold and Silver trophies for 2021 Loerie Award winning-work! Enjoy canapés and a drink with the industry as we celebrate and honour those who are making an impact on creative excellence in the region. Tickets are limited to 20 per agency and available from loeries.com for R1400 (excl. VAT). Dress for red carpet!

Secret Sunrise

Time to find you zen post Loeries Creative Week! Join us for a session of dance and iconic views. Be prepared to embrace even more creativity after the past few days of inspiration!



Come in your best Zoom outfit and stand a chance of winning a prize! Tickets available at R350 (incl. VAT) per person

Agency & Brand Activities

Own your Loeries Creative Week experience by utilising the V&A Waterfront as your hub during the week.



Gather your employees, partners & stakeholders and celebrate your win by pre-booking at any of the participating bars or restaurants from Wednesday, 20 October to Friday, 22 October.

For participating restaurants click here.

