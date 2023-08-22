Locally Created ‘Kiff’ Premieres On Disney Channel

Disney Channel’s brand-new, nutty new animated buddy-comedy about optimistic squirrel Kiff and her chill bunny bestie Barry, premieres, Monday, 21 August, on Disney Channel (DStv channel 303) at 16:30 (CAT).

The series is set in a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life alongside one another, the series follows Kiff and Barry as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community.

The series is created, and executive produced by South Africans Lucy Heavens (“Space Chickens in Space”) and Nic Smal (“Caillou”) and inspired by the people and places Heavens and Smal experienced when they were growing up in Cape Town and, at its heart, exemplifies themes of friendship, family, joy, and laughter. Kiff’s best intentions often lead to complete chaos, as her and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny joins in for the ride. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Listen to the Full Theme Song: https://youtu.be/s4nTRxN0AgU

Watch the Trailer Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRT5lyhWgy8