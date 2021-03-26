Local Start-Up uBaked Brings Its Love of Baking Straight To Your Doorstep

Share with your network!

As the preference for online shopping and supporting local business continues to grow, consumers increasingly seek out businesses that provide fresh, quality products with convenient delivery options. Meeting this need, local start-up uBaked has explored an exciting concept in home baking and now provides customers with a convenient, delicious and premium bake-in-a-box service offering, delivered directly to their doorsteps.

Carey-Anne Robson, the founder of uBaked, shares the intention behind her brand, “I wanted to bring my love of baking right into your home and make it simple. I’ve selected some of my favourite recipes and designed these boxes with love, to allow customers to create these delicious bakes with minimal fuss and planning, and most importantly, without having to leave home.”

uBaked does the hard work so its customers don’t have to, allowing them to effortlessly bake Insta-worthy cakes from the comfort of their homes. uBakers only need to add eggs, butter, water – and a sprinkle of fun. uBaked not only uses fine ingredients that are thoughtfully sourced and packaged with love, but also offers recipes that have been used for generations. “These are recipes that I have been using since I was a teenager in high school and some of them are more than 40 years old,” says Robson. What sets uBaked apart is the premium packaging and styling of its baking boxes, which aim to surprise and delight its consumers. uBaked prides itself on having achieved a perfect balance of being a luxury brand while still offering its customers affordability, convenience and value for money.

Being a busy mom and running her own business, Robson knows all too well the importance of convenience and accessibility, and has made this the heart of her business. “As a mom, convenience is so important in many aspects of my life. I love that my 7 year old daughter can bake with me without the fuss of measuring ingredients. And for older kids, it’s a great activity for the holidays,” she says.

The gourmet product range includes: Dreamy Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Frosting, Fancy Vanilla Cupcakes, Gourmet Chocolate Tart, Luscious Chocolate Sponge Cake with Chocolate Ganache, Plaited Honey Bread, Tarty Lemon Meringue Pie, Classic Milk Tart and a Two-in-One Cookie Box.

In addition to uBaked’s gourmet product range, it also goes above and beyond to create limited edition baking boxes for special holidays and occasions, with its exciting new Celebration Box launching at the end of March.

Place your order at https://ubaked.co.za. Simply select your Box, click to place your order and have it delivered directly to your door within 24 hours.

Share with your network!