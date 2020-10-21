Local Java Outdoes Competitors in the DRC

Aristotle Mumbere, 25, works day and night to transform these seeds into coffee powder with the help of his small team from North Kivu in DRC. These seeds are locally sourced from a field about 50 kilometers from Goma. The coffee has to be as natural as possible to satisfy his hundreds of customers. Aristotle hopes to grow his customers base all across the continent. “Due to the competitors coming from abroad, we explain to our customers the benefits of our coffee which is local and natural… the natural coffee we produce locally is very high in caffeine,” Mumbere said. In this restaurant, customers exclusively consume the local brand. Josaphat Irenge, one of the clients, is convinced the DRC should no longer import coffee. In the last few years, the North Kivu province has faced growing insecurity. Many young people remain idle, and some are opting for entrepreneurship to survive.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
