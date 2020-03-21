Local And International Events Cancelled

Share with your network!

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spike globally, event organisers have been forced to cancel their events, including in South Africa.



With 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, an array of artists and music festival organisers have had to indefinitely postpone their shows in order to prevent further risk of infections.

Huawei Joburg Day, which was due to celebrate its third year with headliners including Sho Majozi, Bongo Muffin and Jesse Clegg was cancelled.

The Discovery 947 Rhythm Run was also postponed.

Annual events including Macufe (Mangaung African Cultural Festival), the Rand Easter Show and Constitution Hill’s human rights festival will no longer be taking place.

On the international stage, France’s Cannes Film Festival and the Emmy TV Awards were the latest events to be postponed.

As the world tried to adjust to the restrictions, virtual concerts became the new reality.

Artists including John Legend, Coldplay and Pink streamed their performances on social platforms.

On Friday night at 7pm, Black Coffee is expected host his first virtual concert on Instagram live.

EWN

