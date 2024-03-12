Load Shedding, Water Outages At The Heart Of EFF’s Protest In Durban CBD

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal hit the streets in a service delivery picket outside the Durban city hall on Tuesday.

The red berets are unhappy with what they describe as a crisis facing the metro under the administration of Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.



For months – some eThekwini communities have been without water due to outages in the city.

This week – many were also left in the dark due to sporadic power outages.

The chants of struggle songs outside the Durban City Hall marked the start of the EFF’s service delivery protest.

The party’s labour desk and some of its provincial and metro leaders are currently locked in a meeting with eThekwini officials in the city hall.

For several weeks some community members have been without water and electricity, a sign of a collapsing metro according to aggrieved residents.

The demonstration also comes a week after municipal workers linked to the South African Municipal Workers Union caused disruptions in the city over payment issues.