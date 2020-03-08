Sun. Mar 8th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Load Shedding Unlikely On Sunday

EWN

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Eskom said it was working on replenishing the reserves to meet demands for the coming week as it staves off load shedding on Sunday.

The utility said it was forced to use its unsustainable and expensive emergency reserves to supplement supply.

This after some of its generation units tripped this weekend as a result of various technical faults.

“We now don’t foresee any possibility that we may load shed this weekend. We are continuing to rebuild our emergency reserves in order to meet demand for the coming week,” said Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Too Early For SA To Enforce Travel Bans To Deal With Coronavirus – Ramaphosa

1 min ago
1 min read

SA Coronavirus Case Not A Sign Of Government Failure – Mkhize

24 hours ago
1 min read

No Load Shedding Planned For This Weekend

24 hours ago
1 min read

Tshwane Struggle Veterans Appeal To Gauteng Govt To Put Citizens First

1 day ago
1 min read

Difficult To Quantify Damages In Mrwetyana Family Lawsuit Against Sapo

1 day ago
1 min read

Lawyer Argues Ninow Had Diminished Capacity When He Raped Girl (7)

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Too Early For SA To Enforce Travel Bans To Deal With Coronavirus – Ramaphosa

1 min ago
1 min read

Load Shedding Unlikely On Sunday

3 mins ago
2 min read

BlitzBoks March On, Hosts Thrill Home Crowd

8 mins ago
2 min read

Guardiola Surprised By City’s Dominance Over Man Utd

13 mins ago