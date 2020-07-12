Load Shedding To Continue On Monday

Share with your network!

Eskom has on Sunday announced that stage 2 load shedding will resume on Monday.

Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.

“Implementing load shedding tomorrow is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the last week,” the statement read.

EWN

