Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Load Shedding To Continue On Monday

1 min ago 1 min read

Pexels.

Share with your network!

Eskom has on Sunday announced that stage 2 load shedding will resume on Monday.

Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.

“Implementing load shedding tomorrow is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the last week,” the statement read.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Liquor Trade Council Writes To Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
1 min read

CoCT ‘Ready’ To Contest Court Case

2 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Pays Tribute To Late Stalwart Manthata

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight

9 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Informal Settlements Hit Hardest

10 hours ago
1 min read

Load Shedding Resumes In SA

10 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Load Shedding To Continue On Monday

1 min ago
3 min read

Liquor Trade Council Writes To Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
1 min read

CoCT ‘Ready’ To Contest Court Case

2 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Pays Tribute To Late Stalwart Manthata

2 hours ago