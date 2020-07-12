Load Shedding To Continue On Monday

Eskom has on Sunday announced that stage 2 load shedding will resume on Monday.
Stage 2 load shedding will end at 10 pm on Sunday and resume again on Monday from 9 am until 10 pm, the power utility said in a statement.
“Implementing load shedding tomorrow is necessary in order to replenish the emergency generation reserves to better prepare for the last week,” the statement read.
More Stories
Liquor Trade Council Writes To Ramaphosa
CoCT ‘Ready’ To Contest Court Case
ANC Pays Tribute To Late Stalwart Manthata
Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight
Cape Informal Settlements Hit Hardest
Load Shedding Resumes In SA