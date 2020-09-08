iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Load-Shedding Suspended Until 4pm

Photo Credit: Pexels

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Eskom has announced that there will be no load-shedding between 8am to 4pm on Tuesday.

The power utility says Stage 1 load-shedding will commence from 4pm to 10pm.

Eskom says some generation units have returned to service.

It further stated that it will continue to communicate any changes to the supply situation.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry

3 mins ago
1 min read

High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF

1 hour ago
1 min read

DA Calls On SAPS To Act Decisively

2 hours ago
1 min read

Minister Mkhize Confirms Total Of 639 362 Cases Of COVID-19

2 hours ago
2 min read

Minister Ntshavheni Rejects Apology By Clicks Management

2 hours ago
1 min read

Thuli Madonsela Weighs In On Clicks Debate

3 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Achmat Dangor

1 day ago
3 min read

Minister Madikizela Intervenes In WC Taxi Violence

1 day ago
1 min read

Corruption erodes the image of South Africa – Mabuza

1 day ago
6 min read

We Will Not Let The Women Of South Africa Down – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
2 min read

EFF Shutdown Of Clicks To Continue

1 day ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Update In Numbers

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Urgent Action Needed To Protect SA’s Potato Industry

3 mins ago
4 min read

85% Of SA Wallets Hit Hard By COVID – 10 Tips To Spring Clean Your Budget And Avoid Disaster

9 mins ago
3 min read

Do The Homework Before Choosing An Online School

18 mins ago
1 min read

High Court Grants Clicks Interdict Against EFF

1 hour ago