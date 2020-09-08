Load-Shedding Suspended Until 4pm

Share with your network!

Eskom has announced that there will be no load-shedding between 8am to 4pm on Tuesday.

The power utility says Stage 1 load-shedding will commence from 4pm to 10pm.

Eskom says some generation units have returned to service.

It further stated that it will continue to communicate any changes to the supply situation.

