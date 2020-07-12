Sun. Jul 12th, 2020

Load Shedding Resumes In SA

6 mins ago 1 min read

Eskom said it would implement stage two load shedding from 8am until 10pm on Sunday.

It’s the third consecutive day of rotational power cuts as the utility deals with a constrained generation system.

It said load shedding was necessary to replenish its emergency reserves to prepare for the coming week.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said technicians managed to bring several units back online.

“Teams have successfully serviced three generation units. These have added a combined 1,565 MW capacity to the system which adds to the return of yesterday’s units.”

Reuters

