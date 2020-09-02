Load Shedding Piles More Pain On South Africa’s Economic Woes

Share with your network!

Eskom’s dire operational failures have, once again, plunged South Africa into protracted periods of darkness as a result of rotational load shedding. Eskom announced that load shedding was likely to continue throughout the week after revealing that at least seven power-generating units at key plants had broken down. Adding to the embattled utility’s woes, maintenance and repair programmes have been delayed.

The recent bout of load shedding, which, ironically, ushered in South Africa’s first day of spring, comes at a most inopportune time for the country. As South Africa attempts to recoup grave economic losses incurred during the lockdown, which was first announced in March 2020, the cost of unserved energy as a result of Eskom’s load shedding continues to siphon billions of rands from the country’s already-meagre coffers.

