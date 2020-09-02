Load Shedding Piles More Pain On South Africa’s Economic Woes

Eskom’s dire operational failures have, once again, plunged South Africa into protracted periods of darkness as a result of rotational load shedding. Eskom announced that load shedding was likely to continue throughout the week after revealing that at least seven power-generating units at key plants had broken down. Adding to the embattled utility’s woes, maintenance and repair programmes have been delayed.
The recent bout of load shedding, which, ironically, ushered in South Africa’s first day of spring, comes at a most inopportune time for the country. As South Africa attempts to recoup grave economic losses incurred during the lockdown, which was first announced in March 2020, the cost of unserved energy as a result of Eskom’s load shedding continues to siphon billions of rands from the country’s already-meagre coffers.
More Stories
Level 2 Lockdown: Tourism Minister Ngubane Warns ‘Rogue’ Restaurants
Ramaphosa Warned Of Resistance to New ‘Anti-Corruption’ Resolutions
Farm Murders and Attacks Dominate Parliament Debate
Minister Gwede Mantashe Announces Adjustment Of Fuel Prices
Lusanda Mxenge Appointed As Acting Director-General in The Presidency
Rogue Restaurants Risk Whole Sector – Kubayi-Ngubane
Eskom Expects Units Back In Service
Cop To Appear In Court For Allegedly Raping Brother’s Girlfriend
Zweli Mkhize’s Claims On SA’s Relationship With Alcohol Checked
Ramaphosa Had To Take A Stand On Corruption – Besani
SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Ticks Up To 87%
Airbnb And Ubuntu Beds To Support Frontline Medics Battling COVID-19