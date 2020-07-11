Sat. Jul 11th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Load Shedding Another Blow For Struggling Businesses

3 mins ago 1 min read

Photo Credit 123rf.com via EWN

Share with your network!

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has described the return of load shedding as yet another blow for businesses.

Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online.

Power cuts are expected to continue 10pm on Saturday.

Chamber president Geoff Jacobs said during the COVID-19 lockdown, many businesses were unable to operate normally while others struggled to recover.

“Many businesses are hanging on by their fingernails. We don’t know how long it’s going to last and it’s a blow to businesses wanting to get back on a normal footing.”

Jacobs said over the past four months, the system has not been under constraint and the expectation was that Eskom would have been working to get its maintenance schedule on track.

“We know we’re talking about a maintenance programme that will go well into the future. We could have had some of this mitigated in the four months when we had hard lock down.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Maynier Criticises Presidency For ‘Flip-Flopping’ On Rules

6 mins ago
1 min read

Maqetuka Lays Blame For Handling Of Guptas Probe

6 hours ago
1 min read

ANC And Business SA Release Economic Recovery Plan

6 hours ago
1 min read

Brace Yourself For More Load Shedding

6 hours ago
1 min read

Health Dept To Introduce ‘Oxygen Points’ At Field Hospitals

7 hours ago
1 min read

Search For Missing Girl, Man Who Disappeared In Athlone Canal May Resume Today

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Load Shedding Another Blow For Struggling Businesses

3 mins ago
1 min read

Maynier Criticises Presidency For ‘Flip-Flopping’ On Rules

6 mins ago
2 min read

Brawn Expects F1 To See Positive COVID Test At Some Point

8 mins ago
2 min read

Watford Roar Back To Beat Newcastle

14 mins ago