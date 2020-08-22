iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ljungberg Leaves Arsenal’s Coaching Set-Up

Photo Credit:Reuters/Paul Childs

6 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Former Arsenal midfielder Freddie Ljungberg has left the club’s coaching set-up to pursue new opportunities, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

Swede Ljungberg, part of the Invincibles side that won the Premier League in 2003-04, had been back at Arsenal for two years and was currently assistant to head coach Mikel Arteta.

Ljungberg had a brief spell as caretaker manager last season after the sacking of Unai Emery in late November.

“I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience,” Ljungberg told the club’s website here

“I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.

“I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side.”

Technical director Edu said he was sad to see Ljungberg leave. “We know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal.

“Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time.”

Ljungberg’s departure adds to the shake-up at Arsenal following the departure of head of football Raul Sanllehi who was replaced by Vinai Venkatesham.

Edu and head coach Arteta now head up the club’s footballing and recruitment policy with Venkatesham adapting his former role as managing director to act as a link to American owners Stan and Josh Kroenke.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Bangladesh Batting Coach McKenzie Steps Down

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nishikori’s U.S. Open Hopes Fade

3 hours ago
2 min read

Conte Stays At Inter Milan

3 hours ago
2 min read

Maguire Released By Greek Prosecutor

3 hours ago
3 min read

Sevilla Beat Inter To Lift Europa League Trophy

10 hours ago
2 min read

U.S. Open Title Would Not Be Diminished – Williams

10 hours ago
3 min read

PSG Finally Make The Biggest Stage

10 hours ago
1 min read

Maguire Detained On Greek Island After Brawl

10 hours ago
2 min read

Crawley’s Ton Lifts England

10 hours ago
2 min read

Murray Admits To Rustiness Ahead Of ATP Return

10 hours ago
3 min read

Hamilton Takes Dominant Win In Spain

6 days ago
1 min read

Brady Claims First WTA Title

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Health Worker Safety Is Of Paramount Importance – DoH

25 seconds ago
2 min read

Ljungberg Leaves Arsenal’s Coaching Set-Up

6 mins ago
1 min read

A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa

17 mins ago
1 min read

The Garden Route To Have a Brand New Adventure Activity

21 mins ago