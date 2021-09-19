iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Liya Wants to Stand Out

25 seconds ago 1 min read

Nigerian songstress Liya is literally living the fairytale life. Heard singing by Davido one night in a Lagos nightclub and signed by him the very next day, she’s rocketing to the height of musical stardom. Following the release of her first smash single, ‘Melo,’ she retreated to work on her first album, ‘Alari,’ which is currently climbing the charts. “Alari is basically saying I am different,” the singer says during a chat one afternoon after the project’s release. Songs like “Odua” and the project’s titular track prove that the Liya is effectively operating on her own plain, where she weaves desire and equanimous gratitude into languid, fluid pop anthems guided by her sirenic voice and breathless cadences.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Exclusive: Nerea Amoros Elorduy on Creating More Liveable Environments in Refugee Camps

8 mins ago
1 min read

Meet Chris Fallows, the South African Wildlife Photographer Behind ‘Air Jaws’ and More

12 mins ago
1 min read

Explore the Beautiful Crafts and Textiles Emerging Now from Africa

21 mins ago
1 min read

Can Africa’s Green Initiatives Mitigate Effects of Climate Change?

22 hours ago
1 min read

Damning Allegations Levelled against British American Tobacco South Africa

22 hours ago
1 min read

How Kenyan Airways Pivoted to Meet New Market Shift

22 hours ago
1 min read

Seven Africans Make Time Magazine’s List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2021

22 hours ago
1 min read

Benin is the Fastest Place in the World to Start a Company

22 hours ago
1 min read

Tech SME Gains Business Success, Growth And Acquisition During The Pandemic

22 hours ago
1 min read

The Number of Children Working Across Mines in Africa is Rising

22 hours ago
1 min read

A Startup that Will Cut the Cost it Takes to Produce Palm Oil

22 hours ago
1 min read

Africa to Pull Out All the Stops at Dubai’s World Expo

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Liya Wants to Stand Out

25 seconds ago
1 min read

Exclusive: Nerea Amoros Elorduy on Creating More Liveable Environments in Refugee Camps

8 mins ago
1 min read

Meet Chris Fallows, the South African Wildlife Photographer Behind ‘Air Jaws’ and More

12 mins ago
1 min read

Explore the Beautiful Crafts and Textiles Emerging Now from Africa

21 mins ago