Liya Wants to Stand Out

Nigerian songstress Liya is literally living the fairytale life. Heard singing by Davido one night in a Lagos nightclub and signed by him the very next day, she’s rocketing to the height of musical stardom. Following the release of her first smash single, ‘Melo,’ she retreated to work on her first album, ‘Alari,’ which is currently climbing the charts. “Alari is basically saying I am different,” the singer says during a chat one afternoon after the project’s release. Songs like “Odua” and the project’s titular track prove that the Liya is effectively operating on her own plain, where she weaves desire and equanimous gratitude into languid, fluid pop anthems guided by her sirenic voice and breathless cadences.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

