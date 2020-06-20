Sat. Jun 20th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Living in Ghana as an African American

14 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Dr. Obadele Kambon, Nana Kwame has built a successful life in Accra, Ghana after leaving the United States in 2008. He is a world-renowned master linguist and the founder of Abibitumi where he specializes in live online and offline teaching of various African languages, including Akan (Twi), Yoruba, Wolof, Mdw Ntr (Hieroglyphics), and Kiswahili. In an interview with Travel Noire, he talks about what led to his decision to repatriate to Ghana at the age of 28 and why he says his goal is to never set foot on United States soil again.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Visa Free Travel to Egypt

3 mins ago
1 min read

Domestic Tourists Wait Out COVID-19 in this Egyptian Paradise

6 mins ago
1 min read

Black Owned Resorts across Africa

9 mins ago
1 min read

Turning South Africa’s 4Star Hotels into Quarantine Zones

12 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s First Black Miss Universe Uses Platform to Fight Racism

17 mins ago
1 min read

The Art Movement Bringing Fun and Frivolity to Portrayals of Africa

21 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Visa Free Travel to Egypt

3 mins ago
1 min read

Domestic Tourists Wait Out COVID-19 in this Egyptian Paradise

6 mins ago
1 min read

Black Owned Resorts across Africa

9 mins ago
1 min read

Turning South Africa’s 4Star Hotels into Quarantine Zones

12 mins ago