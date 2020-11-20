Livestock Theft Hits South African Farmers Hard

Share with your network!

In South Africa 218,000 farm animals—cows, sheep or goats—were taken in the 12 months to March, up from 180,000 five years earlier. The total loss was worth about $60m in each of the past two years, around twice as much as the annual black market value of poached rhino horn. Losses this year will probably be even higher, as the economic effects of the pandemic make it harder to earn a lawful living.

SOURCE: THE ECONOMIST

Share with your network!